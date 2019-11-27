Who is the world's best airline of 2020?

The World’s Best Airline for 2020 is Air New Zealand, which has knocked Singapore Airlines – the winner of 2019 – off it’s perch.

This is the sixth time the airline has been honoured for its performance thanks to Air New Zealand’s award-winning in-flight innovations, operational safety, environmental leadership and staff.

Getty

How is the airline picked?

The Airline Excellence Awards are judged by seven editors that take safety and government audits, fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offering and staff relations into consideration when selecting winners.

“Air New Zealand’s commitment to excellence in all facets of its business starts at the top with outstanding governance and one of the best executive teams in aviation through to a workforce that is delivering consistently to the airline’s strategy and customer promise,” says AirlineRatings.com.

Air New Zealand also won the award for best Premium Economy offering, while Australia’s Qantas won Best Domestic Airline Service.

You might also like:

Top 10 airlines in the world 2019