Though there are ways to tell if your pup needs to see a vet or how to figure out if you're feeding them correctly, a study by On Buy delved a little deeper.

After conducting its three-month study, On Buy has discovered what words dogs send dogs into tail-wagging, excitable frenzy.

The results were found by surveying nearly five thousand dog owners in the UK on their four-legged-friends’ responses to certain phrases. They then narrowed the study down to 60 dogs of varying breeds and monitored their heart rate when responding to popular words.

Getty

According to On Buy, the words that increased the heart beat the most in dogs was unsurprisingly, "Walkies".



Coming in at a close second was anything food related: "Dinner", "eat", and "food" were the most common. Followed closely by "treat" in third place.

While it turns out dogs are as predictable as expected, they're no less adorable.

Want to know the other words that dog love most? Here's the rest of the list: