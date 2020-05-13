Woolworths

A new range of vegetarian soups has also hit shelves. Each cup includes three serves of vegetables and flavours including Rich Beetroot, Rich Carrot, Pea & Broccoli, Creamy Mushroom and Creamy Cauliflower.

For those looking for quick meals, Woolworths has launched six Stir Fry Kits that are ready in under 10 minutes and all served with a portion of veggies. Kit flavours include Teriyaki Beef Strips with Vegetables and Chinese BBQ Pork Char Siu Style with Vegetables.

Woolworths Director of Fresh Food, Paul Harker, said: “This is our biggest launch of products since Christmas and we’ve made sure each one is full of flavour and easy to prepare. We hope this range will provide a little helping hand when it comes to creating nutritious meals for loved ones."

Other new products available at selected stores include:

Tray bakes: a new range of oven-ready meals, on the table in under 20 mins;

Slow-cooked meats: everything from hearty winter classics to American style BBQ;

One-pan wonders: a range of prepped and marinated meats, ready in 10 mins;

Roasts: marinated and ready to cook;

Vegetable sides and bakes: a range of hassle-free sides to complete any meal.

