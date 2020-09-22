“Availability of Disney Ooshies in store varies from store-to-store in each state and territory, however online redemption of Ooshies will cease everywhere other than Victoria from later today,” a Woolworths spokesperson said.

“Victoria is excluded from these estimates as their allocation was kept separate from the rest of Australia due to the delayed launch of the Victorian campaign.”

It’s the first time characters from across the Disney+ universes have come together in a single collection, featuring popular characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar.

The collection features nine Ooshies from each of the four Disney+ universes, totalling 36 Disney+ Ooshies to collect, including Darth Vader, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Thor, Ariel, Yoda, Black Panther and Moana and many more.

The covetable line-up includes silver, gold, colour changing, glow in the dark, and additional glitter editions.

Woolworths’ Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Hicks, said that stock of the popular collectables would be depleted by the end of the week.

“Because of this, we expect the last of our stock to be collected by the end of this weekend,” he said.

“I want to reassure our Victorian customers these lower stock levels do not apply to them. We created a separate allotment from when we delayed the launch of the program due to Stage 4 lockdowns and they can continue collecting in the weeks ahead while supplies last.

“We’d like to thank our team for their support in executing the program in stores and online and our customers for helping us create such a memorable program.”

Disappointed customers have taken to Woolworths’ Facebook page to complain about the limited stock.

"You are a disgrace!" said one disgruntled Facebook user. "Who runs a promotion and has no rewards available for 2 weeks then decides to cancel? I have been a loyal shopper but being conned like this [I] will now be shopping at COLES!"

"Woolworths running out of Ooshies. I'll tell you why. Staff giving more to friends than other people. Once I saw a woman in front of me with $140 worth of products and she got about 12 Ooshies that the woman before her said she didn't want, but she had only $200 worth of products," added another.

"Very sad about Ooshies. My grandaughters only need two to finish collections. Owed 16 from last shop so will the set ever be complete," chimed in a third.

