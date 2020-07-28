Getty

The most expensive Cabbage Patch doll ever

A 1985 Cabbage Doll called Teresa Ann sold on ebay for $2000 in April this year.

The green-eyed cutie with a dimple in her left cheek still had the signature of creator Xavier Roberts on her bottom, which may have helped her fetch such a grand price.

Getty

Dolls with adoption papers are worth more

The original dolls sold for RRP $30 in the '80s but today, some Cabbage Patch Dolls with birth certificates and adoption papers are fetching into the hundreds.

A 1986 Cabbage Patch Doll called Anna Greta with double popcorn red hair, adoption papers and a pacifier sold for $810 on April 6 this year.

Getty

You'll get more for a doll with original features

The very first Cabbage Patch Kids (called Little People) had soft bodies and large thumbs. Later versions had plastic bodies and regular sized digits.

Older dolls also had woollen hair as opposed to the synthetic strands on newer versions.

And not all of them are worth hundreds of dollars but some definitely are.

Cabbage Patch creator Xavier Roberts Getty

What price will your Cabbage Patch Kid fetch?

Cabbage Patch creator Xavier Roberts copyrighted his design in 1976 and sold the rights to company Giant Coleco in 1982. Dolls that were made prior to the Coleco handover are worth the most.

Little Tilly Kay, a 1979 pre-Cabbage Patch Little People Original Doll sold for $550 in March.

These prices are incredible when you consider that, according to cabbagepatchkids.com, over 30 million dolls were sold by the end of 1983.

Getty

Cabbage Patch kids live on

As well as ebay, the dolls have previously been sold at auctions such as McLaren auction in Oregon, US. They auctioned a blonde haired, blue eyed girl and raised $475 in January 2018.

Needless to say, the world loves a Cabbage Patch Kid.

So is yours worth a fortune? You'll have to sell it to find out.

You might also like:

Your old CorningWare could be worth thousands of dollars

Your old Pyrex could be worth thousands of dollars

Your Harry Potter books could be worth thousands of dollars