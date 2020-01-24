The first Polly Pocket was created by Chris Wiggs in 1983 for his daughter Kate, using an empty makeup powder compact. The first Polly Pocket toy appeared on store shelves in 1989, and it seems like today’s collectors are eager to get their hands on the original toys, and are willing to pay big bucks for them.

Think you might own a vintage Polly Pocket? It’s reported that the most valuable Polly Pocket toys are those released between 1989 and 1998.

The 1992 Polly Pocket Partytime Stampers toys in original packing in mint condition is currently being sold online for $5000.

The 1996 Polly Pocket Jewel Case in its original packaging is being sold for up to $2500, but you might be able to sell your used toy for a couple hundred or so if it’s free of scratches, scuffs and breaks.

The 1993 Polly Pocket Travel Clock has been sold online for up to $1800.

The 1995 Polly Pocket Light-Up Supermarket is being sold online for between $1300 and $2000, depending on the condition of the packaging and toy.

The 1989 Polly Pocket Disco Cassette Play-Set is an ultra-rare find in mint condition, and as such is fetching up to $3000 online.

So what are you waiting for? Go clean out those boxes stored at mum’s place!

