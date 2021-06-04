Dr Harry meets the dynamic duo of wombat rescue, Donna and Yolandi. Donna runs Sleepy Burrows Wombat Sanctuary, where she and best friend Yolandi, rescue and rehabilitate injured and orphaned wombats back to health before eventually releasing these cute little bush bulldozers back into the wild.

