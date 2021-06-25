Joh and Karen had so much fun exploring the Murray they just had to go on another trip, this time along the Grand Pacific Drive on the southern coast of NSW. Driving past spectacular sights like the famous Sea Cliff Bridge, Joh and Karen head to an orchard, to pick the freshest apples and even the rare persimmon, for Karen to cook a delicious spiced pork with apple and wombok salad. Then, while Karen sources some fish for her next cook, the tastiest grilled fish sandwich you’ll ever eat, Joh explores the regional hub of Wollongong and meets world-renowned ocean photographer, Warren Keelan.

For more information, go to:

www.harleyjohnseafood.com.au

www.warrenkeelan.com