Last week, Joh and Karen set off on a road trip along the mighty Murray River. This week we find our adventurers in Echuca-Moama, riding the famous paddle steamers. Being in such a fertile part of the country, Karen can’t help but create a grazing plate featuring her own artichoke dip, made with the freshest ingredients from the local region. To put this plate together, Karen heads to a local farm for organic vegetables and a pie shop for traditional English pork pies. Meanwhile Joh visits a Winery and Meadery, finding a wine that will perfectly complement Karen’s grazing plate.

For more information about Murray River Paddlesteamers, visit www.murrayriverpaddlesteamers.com.au