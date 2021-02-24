Every year RSL Art Union hosts nation-wide lotteries which includes luxury properties in its prize list. Tickets are as low as $5 and all funds raised go towards veterans and their families.

The latest draw AU384 features a Gold Coast designer home up for grabs. The property is valued at $2.8 million and is 506sqm of open plan living, with floor-to-ceiling windows, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Images supplied by RSL Art Union

Built by Gold Class Homes, the dreamy house features water-front views which you can take in from the swimming pool or while you dine al fresco in the indoor-outdoor entertaining area, which is complete with a built-in barbecue and kitchenette.

Images supplied by RSL Art Union

When it comes to the design details, the home features oak timber floors, Elba marble bench tops, natural stonework and gold fixtures.

“From every angle of your open-plan living area, you are enveloped in lustrous finishes. The floor-to-ceiling windows bring the sky and waterways into the home soaking every room in natural light” says Tracey Bishop, General Manager at Lotteries.

Images supplied by RSL Art Union

Not only could this stunning home be yours, but it includes over 160k worth of furniture and rates and water bills are covered for the first 12 months.

Images supplied by RSL Art Union

Get in quick – the draw closes on 24 March with the winner being drawn 31 March.

