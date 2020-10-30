According to the most booked and best-reviewed properties of the year, the top two spots went to Victorian homes.
Ranking as the best in the country is a small renovated cottage in Halls Gap, in the Grampians National Park.
Hidden among a forest of gum trees, the cottage sleeps four and has an outdoor fire pit with mountain views, so there are plenty of opportunities to spot wildlife.
The runner-up went to a two-bedroom beach-side apartment in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.
This spot is the ultimate relaxation staycation with the Peninsula Hot Springs nearby, as well as beaches and Cape Schank National Park.
Coming in at number three is Bantam Cottage in Berry, New South Wales. This cosy 100-year old home has an open fire and is right by the beach.
Here are some of the other top spots in Australia, as listed by Stayz.
Bellbird Studio - Kenliworth, QLD
This rural retreat was originally built by an artist and has been renovated to provide a unique glamping experience.
The Little White House - Emerald, VIC
This home is designed with relaxation in mind, with a stunning bath tub that looks out over the valley.
The Pole House - Fairhaven, VIC
This magical home has been a finalist several years in a row. The Pole House is along The Great Ocean Road and makes for the most luxurious rest-stop.
The Cube Murray River - White Sands, SA
This home is a modern floating eco pod suitable for two people and right on the Murray River.
Bondi Beach Penthouse - Bondi, NSW
Take in the panoramic views of Bondi in this contemporary, open-plan home.
Dennes Point - Dennes Point, TAS
Stroll down the steps to the safe, sandy beach right in front of the home or sit out on the veranda and fire up the barbecue.
Kinfauns, Yallingup, WA
This modern home was designed around a contemporary interpretation of traditional rural style.
Otways Loft - Forrest, VIC
As well as an old-fashioned bath-tub, there's also a piano and fireplace in this quirky and stylish loft.
Elanora Gerroa - Gerroa, NSW
A two-hour drive south of Sydney, this property overlooks both ocean views and farmland.
