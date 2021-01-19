Here is a simple guide to the best crystals for each room in your home.

Black tourmaline Getty

Front door: black tourmaline, jade

Cleansing and protective, black tourmaline is perfect for the entrance to your home. Place it on the console, window or shelf near the door. Add a piece of jade to welcome in wealth and good luck.

Rose quartz Getty

Bedroom: rose quartz, amethyst, black tourmaline

Bring romance, love and joy to your room with rose quartz. Enhance the vibe by placing four crystals on the floor at each bed leg. Having trouble sleeping? Place a piece of amethyst under your bed or on your bedside table.

If you want to cleanse your room, place a piece of black tourmaline in each of the four corners.

Getty

Living room: selenite, amethyst, amber

Feel like you want to sit back and relax? Amber is best for you. Place it on a tray on your coffee table. Add amethyst for good communication and selenite to cleanse.

Carnelian

Kitchen: Carnelian, celestite, citrine, rose quartz

Carnelian is an uplifting, energizing crystal, so it’s a great one for increasing your creativity while you’re whipping up a feast. Celestite will enhance health and wellbeing. Need to focus? Pop some citrine on your benchtop. Add a dash of nurturing energy with rose quartz.

Clear quartz Getty

Bathroom: clear quartz

Clear the energy in your bathroom with clear quartz. You can also add rose quartz when you’re having a bath to create a nurturing environment.

Citrine Getty

Study: Amethyst, shungite, citrine, black tourmaline

For protection and balance, place shungite next to your electronics.

Amethyst is great for focusing and opening your mind, while black tourmaline is effective by blocking any negative energy that may come from social media. Need help concentrating? Place a piece of citrine on your desk.

Celestite Getty

Child’s room: Hematite, celestite, obsidian

Hematite has a calming, grounding quality, while celestite soothes and nurtures. If your child has nightmares, obsidian will help to absorb bad energy.

