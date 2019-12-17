However, when it comes to beautifully icing and decorating a cake, not everyone feels quite as confident at achieving that 'wow' factor.

Fortunately, we have 4 quick and easy ways to decorate a cake in the video above!

1. Bundles of berries

A smattering of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries over white icing or cream is a delightfully simply yet visually lovely way to present a cake.

2. Chocolate and nuts

Pulls together a selection of dark and milk chocolate sweet varieties and spread them across white icing or whipped cream, with a few cashews thrown in for interest.

3. Lovely lollies

Perfect for kids, a selection of jelly lollies in red, yellow, green, blue and orange make for fun cake topper.

4. Fairy cake

Pick up a selection of musk lollies in pastel colours and crush them altogether before sprinkling over the cake. Add a few pink marshmallows for scale.

