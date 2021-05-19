Vivid has long been one of the biggest cultural calendar events of Sydney, and after being cancelled last year it's set to make a roaring comeback.

While they're keeping the lid on the full program, they've alluded to an eclectic line-up of musical acts, art displays, and 3D light projections.

The creative festival, curated by Ben Marshall, recently announced on social media the very first act to be singer, songwriter and rapper Sampa the Great.

The Zambian-born singer who launched her career in Sydney will perform two large-scale live music events at the Opera House on August 8. Both performances will feature special musical guests Mwanjé and KYE. Tickets for the second show are on sale now from $39.

Sampa the Great Sydney Opera House

The 23-day long festival is best explored on foot as Sydney becomes a magical outdoor night-time gallery and take over The Rocks, Circular Quay, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, and Luna Park.

Stop in at some of Sydney's iconic buildings such as the Sydney Opera House, Customs House, and the Museum of Contemporary Art, which will all be illuminated with works of art.

Vivid

Vivid Live 2021’s curator Ben Marshall told Broadsheet that the theme for the upcoming event is to ‘showcase the best of Sydney and Australia’s talented musical communities’.

“It’s been a joy to put this together. Nothing else like it is happening in the world right now, and how wonderful that we’re in a position to be able to put this on,” says Marshall.

Typically the world-renowned festival takes place in May, however, there was some uncertainty of its return due to social distancing requirements. Luckily the festival got the green light and the dates were pushed back to August.

Considering the date change, two gigantic countdown clocks have been put up to remind everyone and keep people in the loop.

The glowing timepieces can be spotted at First Fleet Park in The Rocks and Wulugul Walk in Barangaroo.

Countdown clock Destination NSW

Three things to see at Vivid 2021

So far a sneak peek for three events has been revealed.

1. Ephemeral

Destination NSW

This immersive walkway of bubble-like spheres will pop up in Darling Harbour. The 200 bubbles are iridescent and change colour throughout the night, they're also choregraphed to a reactive soundscape.

2. Point of View

Destination NSW

In George Street, The Rocks you can find a virtual canvas of an artist at work. Watch a ghostly artist apply colourful brushstrokes to create a striking portrait.

3. Vorax

Destination NSW

Lastly, Custom House will be taken over by a 3D animated tale from artist Ho Sheung Ning. Watch the story of a thief who goes on an adventure escaping across mind-bending environments, and then ultimately battling a magical creature.

While the full line-up is yet to be confirmed if past Vivid's, or the current line-up, is anything to go by it’s going to be spectacular. Stay tuned.