WATCH: How to make your very own easy cheesy Vegemite pull-apart bread
It seems that Vegemite is determined to ensure that no pet is forgotten this Valentine’s Day, as the iconic Australian brand is launching an adorable Vegemite pet accessory today.
Vegemite has released an exclusive range of Vegemite dog bandanas available in small, medium and large sizes. The range will be available online via the Vegemite online store from Friday Febrary 14, 2020.
Lando the Australian Shepherd via Vegemite
Vegemite is also encouraging any and all pet owners who purchased one of the snazzy bandanas to share pictures of their pets online with the hashtag #DogsofVegemite- your pooch could be a model yet!
Along with the dog bandanas, which will set you back $21.95 to $24.95, there is also a range of snazzy Vegemite merch for humans, too.
Matilda and Rupert the Poodles via Vegemite
Caps, personalized tubs of Vegemite, T-shirts, plates, socks, stationery and more are all available online.
Vegemite online store
But you’ll have to get in quick as these cute additions are set to sell out quick.
Laura BarryLaura Barry is a writer, bookworm and interior design enthusiast with a love for reporting on all things homes, travel and lifestyle. When not tapping away at her keyboard, Laura can be found making endless cups of tea or perusing the shelves of Sydney’s many bookstores.