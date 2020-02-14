Lando the Australian Shepherd via Vegemite

Vegemite is also encouraging any and all pet owners who purchased one of the snazzy bandanas to share pictures of their pets online with the hashtag #DogsofVegemite- your pooch could be a model yet!

Along with the dog bandanas, which will set you back $21.95 to $24.95, there is also a range of snazzy Vegemite merch for humans, too.

Matilda and Rupert the Poodles via Vegemite

Caps, personalized tubs of Vegemite, T-shirts, plates, socks, stationery and more are all available online.

Vegemite online store

But you’ll have to get in quick as these cute additions are set to sell out quick.

