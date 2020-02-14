American company Baker Street Cutters creates bespoke cookie cutters that look just like your pet, so you can make all sorts of cookies with you pet’s face baked into them! All you have to do is visit their Etsy store, upload a cute pic of your precious pet, and Baker Street Cutters will create a cookie cutter based on the photo upload. You’ll then be able to see the finished product so you can approve it, then they’ll ship it out to you quick sticks!

Hilariously, if you feel like baking up a batch of cookies with your friends or family member’s face on them, Baker Street Cutters can do this for you, too! Just upload a snazzy pic of your mum or best friend and they’ll create a likeness for you.

The cookie cutters will set you back around AU$41 plus shipping, but boy are they worth it! It’s the perfect quirky gift for the baker in your life who is also obsessed with their pet.

You might also like:

You can now buy friendship necklaces to share with your pets