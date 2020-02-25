3 indoor plants that are set to be the next big thing
Stay ahead of the plant trends with these 3 unusual varieties.
- by
Laura Barry
WATCH: Melissa King has some top tips for styling up your home with indoor plants
It’s no secret that indoor plants are one of the most popular interior trends in Australia. In fact, recent data from the Nursery and Garden Industry of Australia estimates that plant sales from retail garden stores totalled more than $1.3 billion last year – that’s more than 330 million plants.
While many people are familiar with the usual indoor suspects, such as peace lilies, snake plants, Devil’s ivy, crotons, fiddle leaf figs and monstera deliciosa, we’ve found three varieties of plants that are less known – but are just as beautiful and well-suited to an indoor environment.
The garden experts at Plant Life Balancehave identified three up-and-coming plant varieties that aren’t yet well-known, but are sure to grow in popularity over the coming 12 months.
Challenge your green thumb with these 3 up-and-comers
Rhaphidophora Tertrasperma
“The ‘mini monstera’ that is easy to grow and propagate.”
Getty
Pilea Peperomioides
Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, the Pilea is “an easy-going and good-natured houseplant that grows fast”.
Getty
Hoya
“Commonly known as wax flower, it is an aromatic indoor species.”
Laura BarryLaura Barry is a writer, bookworm and interior design enthusiast with a love for reporting on all things homes, travel and lifestyle. When not tapping away at her keyboard, Laura can be found making endless cups of tea or perusing the shelves of Sydney’s many bookstores.