It’s no secret that indoor plants are one of the most popular interior trends in Australia. In fact, recent data from the Nursery and Garden Industry of Australia estimates that plant sales from retail garden stores totalled more than $1.3 billion last year – that’s more than 330 million plants.

While many people are familiar with the usual indoor suspects, such as peace lilies, snake plants, Devil’s ivy, crotons, fiddle leaf figs and monstera deliciosa, we’ve found three varieties of plants that are less known – but are just as beautiful and well-suited to an indoor environment.