JR's Eco Hut on Kimo Estate is a great source of inspiration for this competition Airbnb

Airbnb is searching for the world’s wildest home ideas and has launched a $1.5 million fund to make them a reality. The Unique Airbnb Fund is the company’s first-ever program designed to find and help finance the most unconventional and unusual liveable spaces on the planet. Ten recipients of the Unique Airbnb Fund will be selected by an expert panel of design and style innovators, including Emmy®, Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning actor Billy Porter, Airbnb Superhost Kristie Wolfe, of the famed Big Idaho Potato Hotel, and global and cutting-edge architecture firm MVRDV.

Alkira Eco Glamping Retreat is another example of unique accommodation. Airbnb

From March 11, 2020, design enthusiasts can submit their proposals at airbnb.com/uniquefund. All submissions will be scored against criteria based on creativity, feasibility, sustainability and social consciousness. Inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of the company’s three co-founders, the Unique Airbnb Fund is meant to enable anyone with an extraordinary house idea to design and build it into a reality and share it with travellers all over the world.

Bruny Island Hideaway is a sustainable tiny home in Tasmania. Airbnb

"The only thing better than pushing the boundaries of style, is empowering others to do the same,” says style icon, Billy Porter. “I'm thrilled to join Airbnb in this global search for the most outrageous, spectacular home ideas ever. I can't wait to see these concepts developed by design lovers from around the world first-hand."

“The Unique Airbnb Fund is a great initiative that makes hospitality exciting. It will empower people to create new spaces with daring, imaginative and fantastic architecture,” says MVRDV partner Fokke Moerel. “Personal wunderkammers will be created for guests to appreciate and be inspired by.”

Entries for the Unique Airbnb Fund is now open until 1:59pm AEST on April 16, 2020. The ten winners will be selected by the panel of judges mentioned above by May 15, 2020. You can read the official rules HERE.

