Gather your supplies

Any sized plastic bucket with a lid

Compost ingredients such as garden debris, shredded newspaper, fruit and vegie scraps

You'll also need

Gloves

Drill

9mm drill bit

All-purpose utility handsaw

Shovel

Here's how

Step 1

Step 1

Drill holes in side of bucket for aeration and to create easy access for the soil micro-organisms and earthworms that will help break down your scraps into compost.

Step 2

Step 2

Drill holes in rim of bucket base.

Step 3

Step 3

Cut out bucket base with handsaw, starting at a drilled hole.

Step 4

Step 4

Dig hole in garden bed the same depth and width as the bucket.





Step 5

Step 5

Put bucket in hole, fill with garden debris, food scraps and shredded paper and pop on lid. It should be broken down enough to remove bucket in about six months.

Gardener's tip

By drilling holes in the side of the bucket before drilling and cutting the base, you retain its structural integrity and it won’t collapse on you as you drill.

