Step 1

Remove coir matting from basket and turn matting upside down.

Step 2

Cut a cross through the bottom of coir matting with sharp scissors or knife and push flaps inwards.

Step 3

Remove tomato plant from pot. Push plant through hole in coir matting from beneath so its leaves will hang down. Push back coir flaps to secure tomato plant in place, so it rests on the base of coir matting.

Step 4

Position matting back in hanging wire basket and let tomato plant dangle from bottom.

Step 5

Sit basket in an empty bucket, right way up.

Step 6

Wearing gloves, fill basket with quality tomato potting mix to a level about 10cm from top of basket.

Step 7

Dig wells in potting mix for your herbs, then plant and fill in mix.

Step 8

Water well and then hang basket right side up in a sunny spot.

