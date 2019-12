Photography Chris L Jones

From deck to dining room

Fold back your bi-fold doors for a seamless connection between inside and out. When not in wide-open mode, a hinged door on one side lets you use the bi-folds with ease.

Photography Chris L Jones

Let there be light!

Timber-framed glass doors will fill your dining and living areas with light and open up interior spaces to the deck or patio.

Photography Chris L Jones

