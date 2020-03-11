Getty

It can ease anxiety

The chemical components of frankincense produce a powerful aroma that helps to remove negative feelings and help relax the mind, allowing for greater focus and a more balanced mood. Frankincense is also thought to promote positive feelings such as satisfaction, peace and relaxation.

It can help you sleep better

Known for its ability to promote relaxation and peace, frankincense is the perfect oil to diffuse in your bedroom before going to sleep. Not only will the smell promote the feelings needed for restful sleep, it will help your mind associate this smell with sleep, and over time will help you fall asleep quicker.

It can rejuvenate your skin

This powerful essential oil is said to have once been used by Cleopatra herself in her beauty regime. Whether Cleopatra used it or not, frankincense is thought to beautify and rejuvenate skin when applied topically, reduce the visibility of blemishes and soothe minor irritations. However, some essential oils can cause reactions, so do a patch test or consult a professional before trying this at home.

It can boost your immunity

Frankincense is thought to support a healthy immune system and promote overall skin health.

