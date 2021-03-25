If you’re already a convert, you’ll know that the Koh cleaning system consists of a series of colour-coded microfibre cloths and one spray that can be used to clean everything from the kitchen benchtop to the bathroom floor.

Koh's eco-friendly products simplify the cleaning process.

While the cleaning power of the Koh spray (which was developed alongside scientists at the University of New South Wales) is undoubtedly impressive, it contains no harsh chemicals, fragrances, phosphates or parabens. Each bottle can also be refilled and reused, which means less plastic waste ending up in landfill.

3 ways to use Koh cleaning products around the house

The brand might be new to the cleaning scene, but they’ve already amassed a dedicated following across social media in recent years. Here are four ways to use Koh cleaning products around the house.

1. Make light work of oven grime

Lightly spray a grimy oven door with the Koh cleaning spray and allow it to sit for about 5-10 mins, before wiping away with a microfibre cloth. For extra tough, baked on grease, scrub the door with Koh’s diamond sponge.

Cleaning baked-on grease has never been easier.

2. Achieve sparkling shower screens

Shower screen covered in soap scum? Forget about scrubbing with harsh chemicals that are difficult to rinse clean. Generously spray the shower screen with a layer of Koh’s Universal Cleaning Spray and allow it to sit for 2-3 minutes. Using the microfibre cloth, wipe away the spray and rinse. For discoloured grout, try Koh’s Grout Brush.

Koh's universal cleaning spray quickly dissolves soap scum.

3. Ditch the mop and bucket

If the thought of lugging around a heavy bucket of water puts you off the idea of mopping your floors, you’re not alone, which is why Koh developed the handy Clean and Protect Spray Mop bundle. All you need to do is pour the cleaning solution into the canister, pull the trigger on the lightweight mop and get going!

Koh's spray mop bundle is one of the brand's best-sellers, replacing the need for a cumbersome mop and bucket.

BONUS 4. Clear out your cleaning cabinet

Koh’s universal cleaning formula is so versatile it will probably replace the entire collection of bottles stored in your cleaning cabinet. That’s one way to declutter your home without making an effort! And with the brand's 30 Day Money Back Guarantee, there's no reason not to give this amazing cleaning system a try.