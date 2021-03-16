TikTok user Chantel Mila has attracted over 200,000 followers with her videos on household hacks, tips and tricks. In one video, she says you can easily "create the bedroom you deserve" in just a few steps.

Getty

While caring for bedding can be a complicated task, Chantel Mila reveals the secret to crease-free bedding is to spray tap water onto the sheets as you tuck them in whilst making the bed. This will easily remove wrinkles and is a time saver as you won’t even need to touch the iron!

Even though silk sheets are a dreamy and popular pick for bedding, Chantel recommends using lighter linen material for sheets, throws and cushions to make the space even cosier.

Not only does linen soften and become more comfortable over time, it's also durable and temperature-regulating, making it the more versatile choice.

Getty

Her final tip is to combine half a cup of bicarb soda with 4 drops of essential oil and sprinkle over your mattress. Leave it for an hour before vacuuming up. According to Chantel, this clever trick will make your bed smell incredible.

Keeping your sheets fresher for long has never been easier with these quick hacks anyone could recreate.