1. Hugging

While we love sharing affection with our dogs, the feeling may not be mutual. The force we apply when hugging can be read as a sign of dominance in the dog world.

While some will keep their cool, others may become anxious and lash out. Observe any behavioural changes to see whether or not your pup appreciates a cuddle or two.

2. Less talking, more action

Just like with humans, social cues and body language are important for your furry mate.

If you rely heavily on words to guide your dog, it can be difficult for them to interpret what they're meant to be doing. However, if you use body cues your pupper will become an expert on your thoughts and feelings.

The general rule of thumb is to provide more bodily actions instead of using complicated human language.

3. Petting their heads

While your dog may generally accept a simple pat on the head, most do not enjoy it.

Just like humans, dogs don't like having their personal space invaded, and it can feel threatening to be touched from above (where they may not be able to see it coming!). Opt to reward and pat them on their backs instead, they’ll love you all the more for it.

4. Forcing them to interact with other dogs and people

It’s not all sunshine and daisies in the doggie world. While it is good to socialise your pet with other dogs, it's best to not force a friendship with your friend or neighbour's dog if they do not get along. This also includes forcing them to interact with human friends they may not particularly like.

5. Strict walks

Going for walks is one of your pet's favourite things to do.

When walking them it's important to give them some time to acknowledge their surroundings. This includes waiting for them to finish smelling whatever is occupying their sense of smell at the time.

Don’t rush every walk, and dedicate at least one of your sessions to a slow wander that allows them to make the most of the world.

Also, using a tight leash can displease your canine so be sure to not force them around when walking them.