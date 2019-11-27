Professional Dog Trainer and founder of The Paw Professor, Mitch Watson explains that harnesses are not a magical cure for dogs that pull. “A dog harness can be used to help physically control the dog whilst providing comfort. For example, keeping a dog contained in the back seat of a vehicle.” To stop your dog from pulling training and voice commands are

When looking for a harness Mitch recommends looking out for a couple of key characteristics:

“The quality of the material and stitching

The fit for the dog

The quality of buckles and clasps

The quality of the attachments to the lead

The overall weight of the harness, lightweight is best.”

How do you determine the right fit?

Finding the right fit for your dog is crucial. “It should be snug (not too loose), however at the same time not cause any discomfort and prevent the dog from moving freely,” Mitch recommends. Many brands highlight that having the harness fit the girth of the dog (the area behind the front legs and around the body) perfectly should be your starting point. From there you can adjust the strap around the neck.

Note: be sure the harness isn’t left on the dog whilst unattended so that it doesn’t get caught on items and result in choking.

Here are ten of the best dog harnesses in Australia.

10. Dog Training Harness

Kmart, from $6.00

Best for: short-term use

Shop now

Whilst this harness is the most affordable on our list you need to be very careful when using. Harnesses should fit snug on your dog without being too tight or too loose. This harness is a fine temporary option but a good quality harness is recommended in the long term.

9. Patch & Socks Koko Harness

Target, from $12.00

Best for: short-term use

Shop now

Again at the lower end of the budget and quality scale is the Koko Harness. As you can only adjust this harness using two clips it is going to be difficult to get the right fit for your dog.

8. Petlife Halti Harness

Petbarn, from $42.99

Best for: small dogs and puppies

Shop now

The Halti Harness is a popular option for younger dogs and small dogs whose owners are looking for a harness rather than a collar. It has limited padding and the front clip is weak so only good for dogs who do not pull too much.

Freya: “We just took our seven-month-old German Shepherd on his first walk with the Halti Harness, and what a difference it made! He has only just recently gotten into the habit of pulling (and is quite strong being 27kg), but instantly had a change of attitude towards his walk with this on. He remained calm, and even seemed happy with the harness on. “

7. H&Co Polka Dot Halter Harness

Henley & Co, from $89.95

Best for: designer dogs who don’t pull

Shop now

This Halter Harness is functional, adjustable and stylish with a detachable bow tie and lead. Henley & Co is known for their quality and this halter harness is no exception. With strong contoured side release buckles and nickel D-rings pls it is completely adjustable so you can find the perfect fit for your pup.

6. Soft Reflective No Pull Vest

Expawlorer, from $18.99

Best for: Medium to Large Dogs

Shop now

This dog vest and harness is great for training, walking and running with your dog. The handle on the vest is particularly useful for when dogs get into difficult situations or are swimming and need help. The vest is durable yet comfortable and the night time reflective tape is very handy.

Judy: “It is such a good quality harness! I love the way it is completely one piece on the chest area! The buckle is very strong and big also. The rubber handle is perfect for quick grabbing and not having to search for it while you have a puppy on training.”

5. Everyday Dog Harness

Ruffwear, from $39.95

Best for: boating, running, outdoors dogs

Shop now

This padded dog harness is not only versatile it looks great and is perfect for just about any dog. With a padded chest and stomach panel the load is distributed evenly across the chest. It also comes with two lead attachment points one which offers more control for when you’re training.

Fred: “I bought one for my newly adopted English Pointer, and saw an immediate calmness in her demeanour. The padding is comfortable for the dog, and the front attachment point makes it easy to gently control the dog while refocusing it on staying beside me.”

4. Sporn Mesh Dog Harness

Petbarn, from $31.99

Best for: training dogs

Shop now

This patented design is made with a mesh chest plate which offers comfort and support for your dog. The harness works by applying gentle pressure through the restraints to stop your dog from pulling. Plus it is veterinarian approved.

3. Animates Car Safety Dog Harness

Petbarn, from $27.99

Best for: car safety

Shop now

In some states, it is illegal to drive without a restrained dog which is where car safety harnesses come in. This harness attaches to a seatbelt buckle and will prevent your dog from running rampid whilst you drive.

2. Ezydog Convert Harness

Ezydog, from $46.95

Best for: outdoorsy and adventure dogs

Shop now

The Convert Harness is perfect for dogs that are on the go. The load is distributed across the dog's chest and is made from high-quality durable materials with a durable polyester outer shell that can survive even the muddiest of dogs.

Erin: "This harness is fantastic for our big boy and the customisation is extra special. High quality and feels like it’ll last a long time. I love that I can accessorise it too."

1. Ezydog Chest Plate Dog Harness

Petbarn, from $44.99

Best for: most dogs (size depending)

Shop now

The leaders in dog harnesses in Australia, Ezydog’s Chest Plate harness is their most popular harness. The EVA chest plate moulds to the shape of your dog and distributes the load evenly across the chest. It comes with rust-proof rings and sturdy reflective stitching.

Tracey: “Comfortable for our Husky mix, while giving us good control over him on walks. Can pull him into line without hurting him”