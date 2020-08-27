Best known for its affordable everyday items, The Reject Shop is the place to go when you're on the hunt for anything from digital luggage scales to party supplies - and everything in between.

In a change of pace, the store will now be offering a new range of products more aligned to competitors' Aldi and Kmart.

The new range will include clothes, electronics, crafts and games, with a new line-up of stationery that could be straight out of Smiggle.

The Reject Shop CEO Andre Reiche told News.com.au that their aim is to improve their product selection, build their online store and ensure their taste level is on par with competitors.

“Where we compete is that rather than having a massive range of say 10 pet beds as you would find in Kmart, we might have two of the best at the best price in the market,” he said.

Despite big homeware stores closing around the country and others like Target being remodelled, The Reject Shop has not slowed down during the coronavirus with an increase of 3.4 percent in sales.

Unfazed by its competitors’ closures, The Reject Shop has announced plans to double its stores' numbers across the nation over the next three to five years.

“Nobody is really playing in the segment – there are heaps and heaps of mid-market brands like Coles, Woolworths and Myer and even online players like Catch and Amazon, but their prices are a little higher and nobody is really doing what we’re doing,” Mr Reich said.

We can’t wait to see what they have in store!

