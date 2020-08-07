Three Target stores have since reopened as Kmart ‘K Hubs’. The first ones to receive the re-vamp were previously Target Country stores in Cobram, Echuca, and Seymour across regional Victoria.

The new stores are said to be a smaller format store but will continue to stock popular items such as homewares, clothing, and children’s items.

Wesfarmers has since announced plans to convert an additional 25 regional Target Country stores into small Kmarts, and about ten to 40 large stores will become big Kmarts.

This update comes after Wesfarmers announced in May that not every story will re-open with an expected 75 Targets to close for good and 92 converted into K Hubs.

According to a spokesperson for the company, the current changes will be small for now and they will avoid shutting down any locations, as any prolonged closures would likely cause disruptions.

“We’ve given the store a ‘light touch’ makeover for now, so that we’re not inconveniencing the community with a long store closure.

Our priority is getting the store up and running so that people still have access to the products they need. But keep an eye out; we have big plans to evolve the look and feel of this store over time,” says the Wesfarmers spokesperson.





Despite downsizing stores, the full Target and Kmart range are still available online. Customers can choose to have items delivered or opt for the click and collect system at any K Hub.

With news that Kmart stores across Victoria are being affected by the stage four restrictions, there’s no news yet on how this will affect the Target renovations.