The Iconic has just launched a pet fashion section for stylish canines so you and your dog can coordinate your outfits on your next pub, brunch or park outing, and the clothing is adorable.

The Iconic

The clothing range currently has more than 60 pieces available on site, including fleece-lined denim jackets, cable-knit sweaters, rain coats, collars, harnesses and even Christmas jumpers. Our favourite is the bedazzled ‘Girl Gang’ denim jacket. Tres Chic!

The clothing line for pets includes designs from prominent brands such as Paul Smith, Filson, Sebastian Says, Pethaus, Driza-Bone oilskin dog coats and RM Williams leather leashes. It doesn’t get more high-end than that.

The Iconic

The current range includes clothing and accessories in various sizes to suit both small and large breeds, and The Iconic plan to add more products to the range throughout 2020, so your furry best friend can update their wardrobe each season.

The range is available online at The Iconic now with prices starting from $15.95 and going up to $170.

You might also like:

Aldi is selling miniature sofas for your pet