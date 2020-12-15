Actually, when do you take down your Christmas decorations? Do you keep them up as long as possible to extend the festive cheer just that little bit longer? Or are you a traditionalist that takes down your decorations twelve days after Christmas (i.e. 6th January)?

There’s one thing for certain, you will be taking them down and here are 3 DIY ways to neatly store your festive decos and all the items you can pick up to make it even easier.

DIY Storage

1. Festive lights

Be on the lookout for fuss-free storage reels to store your fairy lights so they stay tangle-free. Imagine, no kinks or knots when you go to dress your tree and home next Christmas. Check out Homecare’s storage reel with zippered carry bag, $19.95.

Storage wheel for fairy lights Getty

2. Artificial tree

Bagging your tree is the most efficient way to store it. Tree bags come in several sizes at discount variety stores and various online sites. Or, for a quick on-hand solution, you can carefully wrap kitchen cling wrap around your tree (stand removed) to hold everything in place.

Then, top and tail the tree inside two extra-large garbage bags and hold in place with several wraps of masking tape.

Tip! Before you tape the bags closed, slip the stand inside the bag so all parts are kept together.

3. Tree decorations

Clear lidded plastic storage crates (with or without wheels) from discount variety stores or the supermarket make for stackable storage you can see into. Repurpose egg cartons for tree trims which you can then place in the crate. Or, you can wrap each piece in tissue paper or coffee filter paper. Label each crate by category (e.g. type, colour, large, small, fragile, etc) so you can quickly find and unpack what you want.

Clear cylinder for baubles Getty

Purpose-made storage

If you'd rather buy a purpose-made product to effectively store your decos in until next year then here are our top 3 picks.

Pack up all your decorations in these 2 boxes which can store all your baubles, wrapping paper, ornaments, and tinsel.

Catch

It doesn't get more stylish than this light grey bauble organiser that can be easily tucked away at the back of your wardrobe.

eBay

Looking for something a bit more sturdy? Look no further than this tub from Bunnings.

Bunnings

Keep your Christmas tree in pristine condition for years to come by packing it away in this dust and moisture proof storage bag.

Catch

