Sunscreen has long been hailed by dermatologists as the number one product everyone needs as it looks after your skin, now and into the future but also helps to maintain an even skin tone.

Any Aussie would know the burn of a hot Australian summer - and yet so many of us forgo sunscreen.

"Seventy per cent of ageing in Australia across all skin types is from sun damage and photoageing," Saxon Smith, a NSW-based dermatologist, told the ABC.

Appling a sunscreen that meets Australian standards, every single day no matter the weather outside is the best way to maintain a healthy glow as our skin ages.

While sunscreen can set you back as little as $20, if it’s your only skincare product then investing in something a bit more luxurious might be incentive to use it regularly.

When shopping for a good sunscreen, look for a product that is broad spectrum, water resistant and 30+ or higher. Or just pick up this one, which is consistently voted the best in the world.

When applying your sunscreen, make sure you use a finger length size and rub it straight onto the face so you don’t lose product by rubbing it into your hands first.

If you're already an avid sunscreen applier and what to know what's next, then up your skincare game with a basic moisturiser.

"It can just be over the counter from a chemist; it doesn't have to be from a fancy cosmetic store. The difference between a lot of them is marketing and you're paying for that branding,” says Dr. Smith.

Or find a moisturising sunscreen that ticks all the boxes and you can save on time and money with the two-for-one.

