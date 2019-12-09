Everyone knows the drill: slip, slop slap. However, it seems the devil is in the details, and it’s causing unnecessary damage to our skin.
Australians are generally quite well-informed when it comes to sun protection. We wear hats, stay in the shade, use sunscreen and favour fake tan over baking in the harsh sun. However, not everyone is quite as familiar with the smaller nuances of sunscreen application.
The eye experts at OPSM report that the biggest mistake we are all making is not applying sunscreen to our eyelids, as the eyelid region accounts for 5% to 10% of all skin cancers.
Although it may be a difficult place to coat with sunscreen, leaving this delicate area exposed to harmful UV rays can cause serious issues such as melanoma.
"Whilst the eyelid is designed to protect the eye, its skin is exceedingly thin and contains many fragile tissues that may be injured by UV light,” OPSM's Peter Murphy told 10Daily.
How to protect your eyes this summer
- Wear sunscreen and apply to eyelids
- Wear sunglasses with a minimum Sunglass Standard category of 2
