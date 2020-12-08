Tara Dennis’ guide to DIY Christmas wrapping paper
... and Christmas cards and decorations! - by Tara Dennis
Did you know that you can use lots of everyday stationery supplies to make the cutest wrapping, cards, decorations and gifts? Tara’s showing you how using everything from brown paper to cardboard… and it’s a whole lot cheaper than the stuff you’ll find in the Christmas craft aisle!
