However, we have all experienced the horror of coming to the last gift that needs to be wrapped, only to realise the paper is too short to wrap the gift, no matter which way it’s positioned.

Never fear, for we have a mind-blowing hack to share with you that is so simple you’ll kick yourself for having not thought of it sooner!

Originally shared as a TikTok video via via @mrs_dee_penda, Twitter user @holysmoakes shared the video hack in a tweet that has since gone viral, racking up more than 158,000 retweets and 494,000 likes. Watch the video below!

All you need to do is fold in your wrapping paper at the corners, to the centre of your gift, envelope-style! Genius!

