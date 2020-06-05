With winter now here, we’ll all be spending a lot more time snuggling up on the couch…but what if your living room isn’t up to the job? This week, Tara’s tackling a living room that’s suffering from three common design problems: painted a stark white, it looks and feels cold; there’s a problem spot under the stairs the homeowner doesn’t know what to do with and, finally; the TV looks out of place but there’s no obvious spot for it. Using some rich paint colours, a few design tricks and a bit of ingenuity, Tara’s finding a solution for each of these issues – and they’ll work at your place, too.

Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions for the cosy winter living room