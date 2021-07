If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and… surfs like a duck? Then it must Duck. Dr Harry meets this local Gold Coast surfing legend, who accompanies his family to the beach to surf every day. Not surprisingly, Duck has taken to surfing like… a duck to water.

