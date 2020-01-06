1. Put books on display

Affix book shelves to your walls and put the kids’ books on display.

2. Label containers

Tubs and labels are a tried and true method of keeping mess at bay.

3. Use baskets

Baskets are a versatile storage option that work in any room, without sacrificing style.

4. Hooks

Hooks and knobs can be used to hang everything from jackets and hats to bags, baskets, toys and costumes.

5. Affix containers to walls

The perfect solution to neatly storing art supplies and toys when space is limited.

6. Use peg boards

A great way to create storage vertically, and can be reused as children grow older.

7. Invest in a trolley

A quick and easy way to create portable storage for any room of the house.

8. Create school cubbies

Getting ready for school is easy when everything each child needs is exactly where they left it.

9. Use storage products in the same colour

Make your storage set-up look chic by colour coordinating your products.

10. Add storage and hanging space inside cupboards

Hide away mess and create more storage by hanging over-the-door racks and bags.

