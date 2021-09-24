How to grow a staghorn fern
Aspect
As rainforest natives, staghorns are used to filtered sunlight. They need protection from the hot, afternoon sun, but won't thrive in deep shade either – so choose your location wisely!
Climate
Staghorn ferns thrive in humid conditions and temperatures above 5°C, and aren't recommended for cooler, drier climates.
Soil
Being epiphytes, you won't be planting your staghorn in soil. Instead, opt for some well-drained potting mix, leaf litter or compost attached to a backing board.
Water
Staghorns love humidity! Ensure that you're keeping them hydrated by misting and watering them regularly and well.
Fertiliser
You can feed your staghorn twice a year with a soil-improving fertiliser, placing it in the centre of the fern. Alternatively, you can add diluted seaweed solution every few months across spring and summer (like Seasol).
How to plant a staghorn or elkhorn fern
Many will choose to mount their staghorn or elkhorn fern on a board – and they are often purchased this way – though they can also grow onto existing trees. However, if you have propagated a new fern and are looking to plant it yourself, you can do so fairly easily.
How to propagate a staghorn or elkhorn fern
- Using a sharp kitchen knife, carefully either cut the plant in half or remove a pup (if you have a staghorn) or remove one of the rosettes (if you have an elkhorn).
- As above, mount your staghorn or elkhorn on a backboard, or choose a tree to grow it on.