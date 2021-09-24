Getty

How to grow a staghorn fern

Aspect

As rainforest natives, staghorns are used to filtered sunlight. They need protection from the hot, afternoon sun, but won't thrive in deep shade either – so choose your location wisely!

Climate

Staghorn ferns thrive in humid conditions and temperatures above 5°C, and aren't recommended for cooler, drier climates.

Soil

Being epiphytes, you won't be planting your staghorn in soil. Instead, opt for some well-drained potting mix, leaf litter or compost attached to a backing board.

Water

Staghorns love humidity! Ensure that you're keeping them hydrated by misting and watering them regularly and well.

Fertiliser

You can feed your staghorn twice a year with a soil-improving fertiliser, placing it in the centre of the fern. Alternatively, you can add diluted seaweed solution every few months across spring and summer (like Seasol).

Adobe Stock

How to plant a staghorn or elkhorn fern

Many will choose to mount their staghorn or elkhorn fern on a board – and they are often purchased this way – though they can also grow onto existing trees. However, if you have propagated a new fern and are looking to plant it yourself, you can do so fairly easily.

How to propagate a staghorn or elkhorn fern