Here are some of the key topics discussed in the podcast.

What are the pros and cons?

Real estate agent Sally-Anne Lawlor has lots of real life and professional experience when it comes to both renting and buying. From watching a student landlord pay off two properties by renting them out as houseshares, to knuckling down and budgeting with roommates of her own to pay the bills, Sally-Anne really knows what it’s like. She discusses the pros and cons of both renting and buying. When you rent you have flexibility but you don’t have control. And vice versa when you own. And what about having the best of both worlds? Renting where you want to live and buying where you can afford? Sharing real world experiences and tips, Sally-Anne can help you make a decision that’s right for you and your stage of life.

Can you afford to buy?

Money guru Noel Whittaker comes on the show to tackle the rent vs buy topic. Right off the bat he's asked if he thinks rent money is 'dead money', and his answer may surprise you. While acknowledging how it can be hard to save while renting, Noel outlines how you can tidy yourself up financially, and a key factor is long-term goals. With fabulous tips for how to live within your means and not overspend, Noel gives a practical approach to working out what you can afford. He also offers simple insights into the difference between investing in property versus shares.

