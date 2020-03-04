Woolworths have confirmed that stores are now limiting toilet paper purchases to no more than four packs of toilet paper per person, and the limit is being applied in store and online.

Bulk goods store Costco has also applied a limit to customers, who can only buy a maximum of two 48-roll packs of toilet paper.

Coles and Aldi are yet to confirm limits.

Should you be stocking up on toilet paper?

Scores of shoppers have decimated the toilet roll isle at local supermarkets across Australia in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but is it really worth stocking up?

In a press conference, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says no, people should not be panic-buying.

“Just before coming into this press conference earlier today, I spoke to both Coles and Woolworths, just to get an update on their arrangements, and I appreciate their response and the steps they are taking to assure people and their own customers,” he said.

“They would send the same message I am sending you today. It is important that people just go about their business and their normal processes in a calm manner. They had spoken to me about the arrangements they have in place around their supply lines and things like this, but I would just urge people to be going about their business in the normal way when it comes to those matters.”

Aussie star Rebecca Judd has even filmed the empty shelves at her local supermarket amid the coronavirus breakout.

No, you shouldn't. This is why.

In fact, some of Australia’s leading toilet paper brands have even confirmed that there is plenty of loo roll available. Speaking to News.com.au, Solaris Paper, which manufactures Sorbent, said there is no shortage of supply. Coles also told the news outlet that they have an increased number of deliveries coming in to improve availability of products this week.

Furthermore, 11 out of the 14 major toilet paper brands in Australia are Australian owned, and manufacturing for brands such as Quilton, Kleenex ad Sorbent is all in Australia, and the supplies used to make toilet paper typically come from Australia, Brazil or Scandinavian countries – so the supply of loo roll in Australia is not in danger.

