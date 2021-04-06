Pizza is one of the brand's original, and most popular flavours, alongside BBQ, chicken crimpy, cheddar, and cheese & bacon.

While it might be a bit of risk to introduce a second pizza flavour to the Shapes line-up, the Hawaiian Shapes differs from the original by combining the sweetness of the pineapple with the smokey ham and cheese base.

“Pineapple on pizza is such a controversial topic that although this flavour started in our Master Baker Kitchen, we tested it as a Shapes April Fool’s Day prank on social media! Once we saw how Shapes fans reacted online, we knew the savoury, sweet, and tangy combination of Hawaiian Pizza was an absolute winner,” says Shannon Wright, Arnott’s Marketing Manager.

According to an Arnott's survey, 66 per cent of Aussies believe that pineapple is an acceptable topping on pizza, and over 70 per cent of Aussies have tried the combo before.

"Pineapple fans will have to get their fix while they can, this limited edition flavour won’t last long!” Says Wright.

Hawaiian Pizza Shapes will be available nationwide at Coles from mid-May.

You may also like

Krispy Kreme and Loctus Biscoff doughnuts have arrived

Cadbury is set to release Caramilk baking chips