Here are some of the key topics discussed in the podcast. We’ve also created a checklist to help you begin your home selling journey.

Is it the right time to sell your home?

Before you put your home on the market you need to know whether it’s the right time to sell. Do your research and talk to real estate and finance experts to make sure you have all your property ducks in a row. The goal is to get the best price for your home and there are ways you can ensure you do just that.

Preparing your home for sale

Before you open your home for inspection you need to get it ready. From kerb appeal right through to what’s under the kitchen sink. You don’t want prospective buyers doing a drive by and not coming back for the inspection because your front of house is a turn off. Greg says get out the pressure wash and make your exterior sparkle. And don’t stop there, a deep clean of the interior is only the first step to being sale ready. All those maintenance jobs you’ve been putting off, now is the time to do them. No one wants to walk into a home and look at all the things they’ll have to fix. Use our Selling Your Home Checklist to tick off the jobs that need doing at your place.

Getting your home on the market

The first thing you need to do is get a good real estate agent. Most people talk to three before choosing, according to Nicki Hvass of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. You need to have good rapport and to be able to communicate honestly with your agent, so they can help you get the best price for your home.

Let them know your situation, why you’re selling (divorce, downsizing, going overseas), your time frame (short or long settlement) and your financial situation so they can help you achieve your goals. Your agent will do all the marketing of your home and can also advise you on how to prep it for sale. BHG Real Estate can actually project manage home makeovers and Nicki gives examples of when renovating can really increase the value of a home. But do beware of spending in the wrong areas, like these 4 pre-sale updates that aren’t worth the money.

Staging your home

Once you’ve cleaned and repaired inside and out, it’s time to think about styling. Is it worth getting someone in? The short answer is yes. Why? Because property staging can help sell your home faster. Whether you’ve been in your place for 30 years or 3 years you’re too close to it to see it objectively. Our guest, professional home stager Imogen Brown offers three options. A consultation, so you get an idea of what to do. A complete overhaul, which means all your stuff is out and the home is styled from scratch, or a combo of using some of what you have and new pieces. Is it a fair bit of work, whichever way you go? Absolutely, but it guarantees you will be showing your home in the best light which will reflect in the sale price. So be prepared to roll up your sleeves and move around furniture ­– and take down that enormous wedding portrait – to make your home as inviting as possible and offer sellers a place they can imagine themselves living.

