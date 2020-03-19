Tucked away Renmark, South Australia, is 23rd Street Distillery, a century-old distillery that produces unique products with whimsical flavours. One such unique flavour is the Riverland Rose Vodka.

Produced using twenty three thousand locally picked rose petals with the slight addition of organic hibiscus petal, this traditional cane-based vodka is naturally infused with floral notes to provide a uniquely refreshing experience.

While this vodka isn’t particularly new, it’s a nice change from flavoured gins. Riverland Rose Vodka is also an award-winning spirit, having won the Australian Vodka of the Year 2017 at New York International Spirits Competition, it took home a Silver Medal from the International Wine & Spirit Competition in 2017 and another at the Australian Distilled Awards in 2017 – so we know it’s good – and it pairs beautifully with pink fairy floss!

23rd Street Distillery Rose Vodka is available now at BWS, and comes in a 700mL bottle for $80.00 RRP.

