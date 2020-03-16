Baby Pink Gin

Baby Pink Gin is a premium floral-based pink craft gin that stays pink even when you add tonic to it, or add it to your cocktails! Founder and director, Ellen Weigall, saw a gap in the market for craft spirits made for women by women, and has produced a top-notch tipple made from certified organic pink rose petals, raspberry leaf, lemon verbena, chamomile, and of course plenty of juniper. This 'Roseberry' flavoured gin is both sophisticated and luscious, without being too sweet.

Baby Pink Gin is a brand new Australian craft spirit launched just this week in Melbourne, and is small batch brewed in Victoria. From the French glass bottle to the delicious raspberry flavor, Baby Pink Gin has been created for those who appreciate the nuances of gin but also love to drink something that looks gorgeous on the ‘Gram.

Baby Pink Gin

So, if you happen to be sitting at home wishing you had a little tipple to spice your evening up, why not order up a bottle of Baby Pink Gin online? It’s $29 for 200ml, $79 for 700ml, or $450 for a carton of 6 700ml bottles, plus $10 for shipping.

Très chic!

You might also like:

White peach gin is here to tickle your tastebuds