The juices that have been recalled are:

1. Apple and Blackcurrant 1.5L, all best before dates up to and including 18/11/20

2. Apple 1.5L, all best before dates up to and including 26/1/21

3. Apple and Ginger 1.5L, all best before 5/12/20

4. Apple and Raspberry 1.5L, all dates up to and including 7/10/20

5. Apple 350ml, all best before dates up to and including 17/11/20

6. Apple and Blackcurrant 350ml, all best before 9/7/20

7. Apple and Raspberry 350ml, all best before dates up to and including 2/11/20

The product has been available for sale at various Coles, Woolworths, IGA and independent stores in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled juices are being advised to return it to their place of purchase for a refund.

For further advice and information, contact Juicy Isle on +61 3 6274 5999.



