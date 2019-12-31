Wattle

Wattles are popular among the birds and the bees, so having one of these beauties in your garden will help the local bee population along.

Getty

Grevilleas

Thanks to its sweet nectar, grevilleas are the perfect habitat and food source for many types of insects, birds, bees and butterflies.

Getty

Eucalyptus trees

Loved by koalas and bees alike, many varieties of eucalyptus trees in Australia produce flowers with nectar that all sorts of bee species love. Plus, you’ll start to see more large colourful birds in your garden heading straight for the trees.

Getty

Banksia

Banksia produce flowers with sweet nectar that native bees, birds and some small mammals love.

Getty

Bottlebrush

These iconic red plants are a great home for flying foxes, possums, lizards, insects and even some birds, so you’re guaranteed to get some wildlife action with this plant.

Getty

