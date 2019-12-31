Wattle
Wattles are popular among the birds and the bees, so having one of these beauties in your garden will help the local bee population along.
Grevilleas
Thanks to its sweet nectar, grevilleas are the perfect habitat and food source for many types of insects, birds, bees and butterflies.
Eucalyptus trees
Loved by koalas and bees alike, many varieties of eucalyptus trees in Australia produce flowers with nectar that all sorts of bee species love. Plus, you’ll start to see more large colourful birds in your garden heading straight for the trees.
Banksia
Banksia produce flowers with sweet nectar that native bees, birds and some small mammals love.
Bottlebrush
These iconic red plants are a great home for flying foxes, possums, lizards, insects and even some birds, so you’re guaranteed to get some wildlife action with this plant.
