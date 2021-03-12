1. Let the light dance

Jason Busch

A bit of manicuring doesn't go astray in a bush garden. The important thing is to retain all of those elements which make the bush so magical.

2. Art imitates life

Nicholas Watt

This striking stand of stringybarks is made of steel but is a natural fit in a bush garden.

3. Take the edge off

Jason Busch

Let nature have its way and include low-growing plants in pathways while allowing the edges to remain undefined. This sort of design cleverly saves you time and will add another dimension to your daily strolls.

4. Water always works

Jason Busch

Draining swamps was popular in the past, but you can exploit the natural presence of water by transforming a swap into a pond. The wildlife will love it too!

5. Form plus function

Jason Busch

Think about how something as basic as a woodpile can become a striking landscape feature.

6. Make a tree house

Jason Busch

Don't worry too much if the bush gets in the way of your building plans - incorporate its fabulous features in your design instead!

7. Pick-up sticks

Jason Busch

Wave out of Water is one of the many sculptures featured around the garden. The composition of fallen sticks links the bush with the nearby beach.

8. Earthy tones

Jason Busch

Gums, banksias and native grasses sit perfectly naturally together as does the oversized cauldron because of its rich brown colour.

9. Home among the gum trees

Nicholas Watt

Garden art and sculpture are enjoying a renaissance, and the key to avoiding a kitschy look is to include pieces that reflect the environment in which they sit.

