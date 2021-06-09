Gather your supplies:

Sandstone boulders (optional)

Yellow brickie’s sand

Off-white cement

75–100mm sandstone split flagging pavers

Decorative mulch (try Forest Fines)

Gold-coloured gravel (try Deco-Gold Gravel)

You’ll also need:

Shovel; set-out paint; wheelbarrow; rubber mallet; trowel; sponge; long-handled broom

Before the garden makeover Phil Aynsley

Tips

Clean the underside of pavers before laying

To make them stick more easily, apply a bonding agent to the underside before placing on mortar

When buying large boulders, ask the landscape supplier to organise placement on delivery.

Here’s how

STEP 1

Using a shovel, remove any original plants and grass so soil is bare. Using set-out paint, mark out where garden beds and boulders will go.

STEP 2

Using shovel, level out soil where boulders will go. Crane in boulders to ensure they go in chosen spots. They’ll be heavy enough to stay in place without adhesive.

STEP 3

In a wheelbarrow, mix 4 parts sand to 1 part cement and 1 part water until it’s a dough-like texture.

STEP 4

Mark where stepping stones will go, spacing evenly leading up to front door.

STEP 5

Where marked, spread mortar 100–150mm thick on soil in a square shape the size of the pavers.

Phil Aynsley

STEP 6

Wet underside of pavers and lay on mortar.

STEP 7

Bed paver by tapping with mallet. Using edge of the trowel, haunch all edges of mortar, spreading towards ground at a 45° angle.

Phil Aynsley

STEP 8

Wet sponge and wipe any mortar spills off pavers. Leave to set for about 2 hours.

STEP 9

Plant all plants and water in. Mulch garden beds then spread gravel.

Phil Aynsley

STEP 10

Level gravel with a long-handled broom, sweeping into gaps between pavers.

STEP 11

To allow the mortar bed to strengthen, don’t walk on pavers for 2 days.

After Phil Aynsley