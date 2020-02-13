Volkswagen Australia’s Commercial Vehicles director Ryan Davies said: “For our customers, the Transporter is more than just a van; it’s an office, a troupe carrier and a workhorse. The T6.1 range is more than just a facelift.

“With the T6.1 update of our popular van and people-mover variants, our Transporter range gives customers even greater access to our latest tech, design and safety systems,” he said.

“Best of all, with the introduction of the T6.1 California Beach, we are finally answering fan and customer demand for a factory-backed, turn-key weekender – we're ecstatic to be bringing the Kombi Van back to Oz.”

The VW Transporter California Beach is set to launch in the third quarter of 2020 – perfect timing for the ultimate summer road trip.

More details will emerge closer to the campervan's launch, but previous versions have featured five seats, two double beds, pop-up roof, exterior awning and loads of storage options.

