What happens in hay fever?

When an allergy is encountered, the body responds by releasing antibodies, which initiates histamine production. The symptoms of hay fever are triggered by histamine release.

Natural antihistamines

Vitamin C is a natural antihistamine and if you chose to supplement opt for a formula, which contains buffered forms of vitamin C such as calcium ascorbate and sodium ascorbate. Quercetain has an anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic action with several laboratory studies showing its action on suppressing histamine release.

Natural remedies for hay fever and sinusitis

Baical skullcap is known for its anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory actions and has traditionally been used in Chinese and Western herbal medicine to assist in the management of hay fever.

Panax ginseng contains active constituents called ginsenosides and has long been used in traditional Chinese medicine to assist with symptoms associated with allergies.

Bupleurum is traditionally used in Western and Chinese herbal medicine to help manage symptoms of allergies, including hay fever.

Ginger has been used in traditional Chinese and Western herbal medicine mainly for its anti-inflammatory and digestive actions.

Liquorice may help to soothe inflamed mucous membranes and is traditionally used in both Chinese and Western herbal medicine to help reduce upper respiratory catarrh or mucous, which may be associated with allergies, including hay fever.

Honey is said to be one of the most effective hay fever relievers. Simply swallow one teaspoon of local honey (derived from manuka and unprocessed) every morning. Very popular with kids, unsurprisingly!

Garlic and onion both have anti-allergen properties that make them a great natural remedy for hay fever. If you needed an excuse to use more in your cooking, spring is it!

Gin and vodka both have a low histamine content. While they won't cure your hay fever, they're less of an irritant than wine or beer, so make the swap for your weekend tipple and enjoy a spring-inspired cocktail!

Other traditional Chinese herbs such as Xanthium, Magnolia Flower, White Angelica and Asian Wild Mint may help to relieve congestion, inflammation, headaches, and sinus pressure and pain associated with acute and chronic sinusitis.

Specific dietary and lifestyle modifications can provide a significant relief from your hay fever symptoms, so speak to a qualified holistic health care practitioner, who can offer more personalised advice.